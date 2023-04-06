Monument Capital Management Acquires 594 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

SEI Investments Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at $560,432,469.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.72. 69,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,637. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.