Monster Beverage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,622 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 112% compared to the average volume of 2,648 put options.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,483 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

