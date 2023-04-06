Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $56.00 at UBS Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNST. Cfra cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.85. 2,228,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,451. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 107.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 111.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 43,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

