MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,493,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,719,617 shares.The stock last traded at $10.62 and had previously closed at $10.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

Institutional Trading of MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036,800 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth $18,612,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth $12,856,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 618.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 1,007,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,945,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.