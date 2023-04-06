Monero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69.48 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $158.43 or 0.00563342 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $69.48 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,122.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00328179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00074146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00450548 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,262,044 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.