Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Up to $11.70

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $11.95. Mondee shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 277 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOND shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Mondee Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondee in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter worth $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondee in the fourth quarter worth $2,635,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Articles

