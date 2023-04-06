Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

PLXS traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.19. 10,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average of $99.87. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $115.36.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

