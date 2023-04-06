Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,840 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Intel by 107.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,528,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,547,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

