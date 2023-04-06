Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 750,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,665. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

