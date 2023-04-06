Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %
SHW stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.71. 183,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,237. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
