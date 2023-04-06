Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.73. 5,938,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,842,758. The company has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

