Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 0.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DG traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $212.30. 344,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

