Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,044 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 11,570,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,064,916. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.