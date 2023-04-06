Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $697.23

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 697.23 ($8.66) and traded as low as GBX 688 ($8.54). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 690 ($8.57), with a volume of 554,603 shares.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £442.40 million, a PE ratio of -565.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 696.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 696.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Mid Wynd International Investment Trust alerts:

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -650.41%.

Insider Activity at Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

In other Mid Wynd International Investment Trust news, insider David Kidd acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £55,275 ($68,647.54). 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.