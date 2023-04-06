Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Microvast Price Performance

MVST opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. Microvast has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Microvast

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Microvast by 207.7% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,768,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,951 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Microvast by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microvast by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 154,290 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

