Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, March 17th.
MVST opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. Microvast has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $6.05.
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
