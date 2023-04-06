MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MFM opened at $5.28 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,580 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 49,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

