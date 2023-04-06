Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $52.18

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and traded as high as $55.46. Metro shares last traded at $55.46, with a volume of 1,017 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTRAF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50.

Metro Company Profile

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.