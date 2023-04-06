MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,727 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 42,493 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $48,100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 155,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,778.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

NG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 507,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 33.17 and a quick ratio of 33.17. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Articles

