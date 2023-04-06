MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Ares Management by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 139,522 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,326,252.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 139,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,969,116 shares of company stock valued at $34,837,651 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Ares Management stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 194,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.89.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

