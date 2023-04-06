MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 529 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Medifast worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the third quarter worth $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $7,794,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MED traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $95.95. 112,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.13 and a 1-year high of $197.19.

Medifast Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

MED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Medifast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

