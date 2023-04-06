MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,506 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Price Performance

NYSE:BKE traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,945. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

