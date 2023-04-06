MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.9% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,966,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $60.03. 52,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Articles

