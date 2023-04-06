MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of HNI worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $890,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 257,833 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,935,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 56,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,727. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HNI news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

