MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in PriceSmart by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in PriceSmart by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,703 shares of company stock worth $3,656,453. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PSMT traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,794. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

