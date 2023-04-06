MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Huron Consulting Group worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,321,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 541.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,300,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HURN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,384. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $82.87. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

