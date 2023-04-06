MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HEES stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.15. 96,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,970. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $353.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.32 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEES has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.