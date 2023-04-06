MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of M/I Homes worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M/I Homes Stock Down 2.4 %

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,147 shares of company stock worth $2,404,310. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 101,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,175. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.91.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

