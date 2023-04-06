Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MEOH. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.18.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 810.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 315,350 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

