MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $17.08. 44,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 104,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLNK. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
