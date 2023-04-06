Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Meridian from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Meridian Stock Performance

MRBK stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Meridian has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). Meridian had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million.

Institutional Investor Activity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Meridian by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meridian by 26.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Meridian by 26.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Meridian by 11.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Meridian by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Dividend Information

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

About Meridian



Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.



