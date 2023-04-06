Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.20

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.20 and traded as high as C$12.03. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$12.00, with a volume of 12,716 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The company has a market cap of C$371.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.21.

Melcor Developments Increases Dividend

Melcor Developments Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

(Get Rating)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.