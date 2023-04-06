McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.36.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $282.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.96 and a 200-day moving average of $264.75. McDonald’s has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $284.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

