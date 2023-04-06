McBroom & Associates LLC Sells 752 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McBroom & Associates LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 179,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,648,076. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $270.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

