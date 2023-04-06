McBroom & Associates LLC Sells 218 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

McBroom & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 3.7% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $492.29. 355,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,354. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

