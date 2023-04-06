Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.02

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 37579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile



Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

