Matthew David Feierstein Sells 1,266 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,266 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $13,179.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,305,542 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $72,338.58.
Shares of EverCommerce stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 326,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
