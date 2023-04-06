Matthew David Feierstein Sells 1,266 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,266 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $13,179.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,305,542 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $72,338.58.

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 326,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.94 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

