Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.75

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.88, with a volume of 126532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matson Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Matson by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Matson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

