Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,195. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $104.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.