Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,022,062,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $360.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,980. The company has a market cap of $343.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.99 and a 200-day moving average of $343.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

