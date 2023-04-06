Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $428.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $420.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $337.06 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $386.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.96 and a 200-day moving average of $344.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

