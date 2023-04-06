Martin Brand Acquires 14,301 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand acquired 14,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,789 ($96.73) per share, with a total value of £1,113,904.89 ($1,383,389.08).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Martin Brand sold 9,541 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,924 ($98.41), for a total value of £756,028.84 ($938,932.99).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($97.37), for a total value of £829,158.40 ($1,029,754.60).

On Monday, March 27th, Martin Brand acquired 9,971 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,807 ($96.96) per share, with a total value of £778,435.97 ($966,761.02).

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,888 ($97.96) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,568.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,577.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,634.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.36. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,612 ($106.95).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,642.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($130.40) to £102 ($126.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,408 ($116.84).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

