Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 280 ($3.48) to GBX 350 ($4.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
MSLH stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 299.20 ($3.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 324.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 298.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 733 ($9.10). The stock has a market cap of £756.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,720.01, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.02.
Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
