Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 280 ($3.48) to GBX 350 ($4.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Marshalls Stock Performance

MSLH stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 299.20 ($3.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 324.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 298.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 733 ($9.10). The stock has a market cap of £756.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,720.01, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

About Marshalls

In related news, insider Angela Bromfield acquired 5,861 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.01 ($24,821.17). Also, insider Justin Lockwood sold 14,802 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.85), for a total value of £45,886.20 ($56,987.33). Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

