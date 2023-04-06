Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.40. Marqeta shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 450,333 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MQ. Wolfe Research upgraded Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 83.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

