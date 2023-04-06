MARBLEX Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $147.40 million and $2.02 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00010323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,925,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,099,645 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,925,659 with 51,099,645.2716777 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.91558669 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,735,655.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

