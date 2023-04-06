Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $132.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.