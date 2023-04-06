MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,068,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 3,208,253 shares.The stock last traded at $4.19 and had previously closed at $4.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

MannKind Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,428.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 66.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after buying an additional 8,331,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,110,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after buying an additional 275,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after buying an additional 1,284,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after buying an additional 3,695,224 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after buying an additional 249,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

