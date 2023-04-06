Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after acquiring an additional 309,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,590,000 after acquiring an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $213.56. The stock had a trading volume of 479,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,146. The stock has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

