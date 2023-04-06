Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $103,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOC traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $469.15. 166,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.64 and its 200-day moving average is $492.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

