Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes $66.57 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 171,038 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,571,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Intuit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 73,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 112,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after buying an additional 36,524 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,116.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $443.14. 501,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.92. The company has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $498.45.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.