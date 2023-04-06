Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,976 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Domino’s Pizza worth $33,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.04.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.99. 134,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,634. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.43.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

